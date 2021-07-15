Odisha Lockdown: The state government has decided to give further relaxations in Odisha, allowing bus services, barbershops and beauty parlours to resume their activities.

Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: The Odisha government on Thursday extended the partial coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till August 1 as the COVID-19 situation is not under "complete control" yet. However, the state government has decided to give further relaxations, allowing bus services, barbershops and beauty parlours to resume their activities.

"The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of Odisha, which was 5 per cent on July 1, has now come down to below 3 per cent. The number of daily infections has also come down to 2,000 from 3,000 reported earlier this month. It means the situation has not fully improved," Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mohapatra also said that the state has been divided into two categories -- A and B. There are 20 districts under Category A while 10 coastal districts are in Category B. Of the 2,000 daily cases being reported now, around 70 to 80 per cent of them are in the 10 Category B districts Khurda district, comprising the state capital, reports around 40 per cent of the new cases, he said.

Following is the complete list of services that have been allowed in Odisha. It also includes the services that will continue to remain suspended:

General Guidelines:

* Bus services can operate. While there is no time limit for operating buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws can move only outside the curfew hours.

* Gyms can operate in the state with appropriate COVID-19 norms.

* Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain suspended.

* Religious establishments will also stay shut.

* In marriages, 25 people are allowed. However, only 20 people can be present in funerals.

* Parks, shopping malls and cinema halls will remain closed.

* Jatras, exhibitions and fairs won't be permitted.

* Indoor and outdoor shootings for films and serials have been allowed.

Guidelines for Category A districts:

* The districts under Category A are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar.

* Night curfew will continue in all districts.

* Shops can operate from 6 am till 8 pm on all days.

Guidelines for Category B districts:

* The districts under Category B are Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj.

* Night curfew will continue in all districts. A complete weekend curfew will also be imposed.

* Shops can operate from 6 am and 5 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma