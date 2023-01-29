Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Shot At By Police Officer In Jharsuguda, Hospitalised

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das was shot at by unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The minister was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital. Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar when the incident took place.

Some unidentified miscreants opened fire at Naba Das after he stepped out of his vehicle, ANI cited its sources as saying. The reason behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.

Who Is Naba Das

Naba Kishore Das is a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency and is considered an influential leader in the region. He contested for the first time in 2004 on Congress ticket from Jharsuguda, where he had to face defeat. In 2009 and 2014, he contested on Congress ticket again and won both the time. In 2019, he switched parties to join the Biju Janata Dal and won the elections again.

The senior BJD leader was in news recently after he allegedly donated a gold urn worth over Rs 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra. Das reportedly donated an urn made of 1.7 kg gold and 5 kg silver to the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra, one of the famous Shani temples in the country.