Odisha Minister Naba Das' Death: Accused ASI Dismissed From Service, Probe On

ASSISTANT Sub-Inspector Gopal Krushna Das, who shot Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das on Sunday, has been dismissed from the service, said Rahul Jain, SP of Jharsuguda.

The crime branch team also seized one 9mm pistol and 3 rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused, Gopal Krushna Das.

The firearms, and ammunition will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion, said the crime branch.

The accused is under police custody and will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand. An investigation into the matter is undergoing.

Earlier on Sunday, the wife of the ASI claimed that she was not aware of the reason behind her husband firing at the minister. She also informed that her husband suffered from mental disorder for the last eight years, and was on medication.

"My name is Jayanti Das. I heard the news, then what I will say. How can I say why did he take this step? I haven't spoken to him since morning. He spoke to my daughter on a video call at around 11 am today, but he disconnected suddenly. His mental condition was not good and he was taking medicines for the same. He was on medication for the last 8 years. He was behaving well after taking medicines," she claimed.

Odisha health minister was shot on Sunday in the Jharsuguda district. Following the incident, a team of doctors had immediately attended to and operated on him.

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, officials said.

However, even after giving urgent ICU care, the doctors couldn't save him and he succumbed to injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed deep shock at the incident and had said that he was an asset to the government and party.

"He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," Odisha CMO quoted him as saying.

Earlier today, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at the minister's official residence.

The mortal remains of the senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader were brought to his official residence in the early hours of Monday.