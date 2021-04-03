Odisha Coronavirus Restrictions: Issuing guidelines, the Odisha government said that the night curfew will begin from 10 pm at night and continue till 5 am in the morning.

Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: With a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Odisha government on Saturday imposed a night curfew in ten districts -- Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri -- of the state from April 5.

Issuing guidelines, the Odisha government said that the night curfew will begin from 10 pm at night and continue till 5 am in the morning, adding that all shops, commercial establishments, malls, offices and public movement will stay restricted during that period.

The state government, however, people engaged in essential activities will be allowed to carry their work during the night curfew, adding that they would require no special pass but would need to carry a travel document or an identity proof.

Odisha has been consistently reporting over 400 coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Saturday, the state reported over 450 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3.42 lakh. However, the death toll of 1,921 has remain unchanged in Odisha as the state has not reported a fresh fatality since March 30.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma