Odisha Lockdown: The fresh set of restrictions also mentioned that a complete shutdown will be imposed in the state on weekends and the exempted services will not be allowed to function.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Tuesday decided to impose sweeping restrictions across the state to stem the growth of the deadly coronavirus. Under the new restrictions imposed by the Odisha government, the entire state will go under a lockdown which will start from 5 am on May 19 and will continue to remain in force till June 1.

The fresh set of restrictions also mentioned that a complete shutdown will be imposed in the state on weekends and the exempted services will not be allowed to function. The complete shutdown on weekends will start from 6 pm every Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

"There shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19th till 5 am of June 1st. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays", the Government of Odisha said in a statement.

Odisha government had imposed a two-week lockdown on May 5 which is set to end on May 19. However, a day before the restrictions end, the Odisha government extended the period for two more days after thorough consultation with state health experts and district authorities.

As per the new orders today, shops selling essential commodities will now be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am. Earlier, the relaxation given was between 6 am to 12 pm. Meanwhile, the weekend shutdown will continue to remain in force, as usual, however, tighter restrictions will be clamped during the weekends and violators will be strictly dealt with.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, during a press briefing, said that the government has decided to lower the maximum limit of the attendees of a wedding function across the state. While earlier a total of 50 people were allowed to attend marriage functions, the government has now reduced the limit to 25 attendees including the bride and groom.

Public partaking of food in any social function like funerals, marriages will also not be allowed during the lockdown. Panchayati Raj institutions like Sarpanchs have been given responsibilities to keep the spread in the pandemic under check in rural areas. A massive door-to-door survey will be carried out in rural pockets in the next three months and testing will be carried out in suspected cases.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan