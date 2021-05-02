Odisha Lockdown: As per the restrictions announced, the state will go under a complete lockdown for 14 days which will start from May 5 and will continue till May 19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Odisha government on Sunday announced sweeping restrictions in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the restrictions announced, the state will go under a complete lockdown for 14 days which will start from May 5 and will continue till May 19.

The Odisha government had earlier this month imposed a weekend curfew in the 20 urban districts of the state in wake of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases. However, the weekend curfew was imposed for one week and ended on April 26.

