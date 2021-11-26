Bhubaneswar/New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: Days after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s convoy was allegedly attacked by the BJP workers in Puri, the Biju Janata Dal has called out the attack as ‘reprehensible’. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s convoy was allegedly hurled with eggs when he was returning after laying the foundation stone for Srimandir Parikrama Project, cited as the most important part of the Heritage Corridor project spanning the 75 metre periphery of Jagannath Puri temple.

Pinaki Misra, the BJD Member of Parliament from Odisha’s Puri, in an exclusive conversation with Jagran English, called out the attack as ‘reprehensible’. “It just shows the mindset of the BJP. He (CM Naveen Patnaik) went there for such a holy task and they pelt him with eggs. It’s very disgusting a mindset,” Pinaki Misra told Jagran English.

Earlier last week on Sunday, it was reported that the student activists of BJD’s student wing Biju Chhatra Janata Dal had hurled eggs at Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu’s convoy in Kendrapada while protesting against the rising fuel prices. At the time of filing this report, Bisheswar Tudu’s office did not respond to the request for comment on the matter. The story will be updated if and when he responds.

BJD’s Pinaki Misra, however, denied the sequence of events and alleged that it all was started by the BJP. “This was started by the BJP almost two weeks back. It’s a very reprehensible action on their part. They have started a political discourse of a very low order in Odisha unfortunately,” Pinka Misra further told Jagran English.

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly hurled eggs at the convoy of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Puri, in an apparent show of rare unity, Congress workers too allegedly targeted BJD MP Aparajita Sarangi with eggs outside Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

