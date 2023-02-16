Odisha BJP Leader Seen Shoving, Threatening Woman Police Officer In Sambalpur | Watch

BJP LEADER Jaynarayan Mishra was caught in a controversy after a purported video went viral in which the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly was seen shoving a woman police officer while protesting over the state’s “worsening law and order situation”. Mishra also accused the officer of accepting bribes and was heard threateningn to slap her in the video.

Shocking video of Odisha BJP's Leader of Opposition Shri. Jayanarayan Mishra physically assaulting & threatening an on-duty Lady Police officer. Is this what Odisha BJP leaders mean about showing respect & protecting dignity of women? Please show some respect to women. @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/a1qRMwN22P — ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) February 15, 2023

Mishra also alleged that it was in fact Dhanupali Police Station Inspector-in-charge Anita Pradhan who pushed him and not the opposite. Cross FIRs have been filed over the incident, which took place on Wednesday during Bharatiya Janata Parrty's protest outside the district collector's office in Sambalpur, as part of the state-wide stir on the "worsening law and order situation".

Anita Pradhan, the woman cop, alleged that she came face-to-face with Mishra when BJP workers were trying to barge into the collector’s office. Mishra then asked her who she was. Pradhan could be seen in her proper official uniform in the video.

"When I identified myself, he accused me of taking bribes and called me a dacoit. When I asked why he was levelling such allegations, he pushed me in the face," the officer said, as quoted by NDTV.

In the video, Mishra can be seen shouting at her and threatening to slap her. The police officer was seen replying to his accusations against her when Mishra pushed her. Denying all these charges, Mishra alleged that police officers were “torturing” women workers and that led him to go to the front.

"But the IIC told me I was ranting a lot against the police and pushed me. But I didn't push her. Since, allegations were levelled against the police, they hatched a conspiracy. I don't even know her," the leader of the opposition said.

Superintendent of Police for Sambalpur district, B Gangadhar said that the matter will be investigated and he has asked for a field report of the incident. Meanwhile, Odisha Police Service Association’s Sambalpur chapter has requested the Deputy Inspector General of Northern Range to take action against Mishra.

"The beating of the opposition leader Shri Jayanarayan Mishra by the police is highly reprehensible. Is this the real face of "my police"? We are disturbed by the disorderly behavior of the police towards the opposition party leaders. Hope the Chief Minister will take appropriate decisions and steps," Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, BJP Spokesperson said in a tweet.

ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ଶ୍ରୀ ଜୟନାରାୟଣ ମିଶ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ପୋଲିସ ଲଗାଇ ଧକ୍କା ମାରିବା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ନିନ୍ଦନୀୟ । ଏହା କଣ “ମୋ ପୋଲିସ”ର ଅସଲ ଚେହେରା ?



ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ବିଶୃଙ୍ଖଳିତ ପୋଲିସର ଆଚରଣ ଆମକୁ ବ୍ୟଥିତ କରିଛି । ଆଶା ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଉଚିତ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଓ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବେ । — Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (@LalitenduBJP) February 15, 2023

Biju Janata Dal spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra has demanded the removal of Jayanarayan Mishra as the Leader of Opposition from the Odisha assembly, reported Odisha Bhaskar.