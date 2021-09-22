PM Modi said that he will also meet Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relations with their respective countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Before departing for his three-day visit to the United States (US), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will review the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between New Delhi and Washington during his bilateral meet with President Joe Biden.

In a press statement, PM Modi also said that he is looking forward to meet Vice President Kamala Harris "to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology".

PM Modi said that he will also meet Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relations with their respective countries.

"I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

"I will conclude my visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues," PM Modi added.

PM Modi will leave for his three-day US visit on Wednesday. On September 23, he will take part in the US CEO meet and hold talks with several top US CEOs, including Apple chief Tim Cook. On the same day, he will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On September 24, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Later in the day, he will take part in the Quad Summit. On September 25, the Prime Minister will address the UNGA Session.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma