New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day ahead of the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday made her party's stand clear and termed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ramlala temple in Ayodhya an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation".

In a statement issued on Twitter, Priyanka said, "Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Lord Rama. Ram is in everyone, Ram is with everyone. With the message and blessings of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan of Ramlala's temple became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation,".

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma