OBC Reservation Row: What Is Triple Test And Why Yogi Govt Wants To Bring Quota In Urban Local Body Polls | Explained

THE UTTAR Pradesh local body polls have been sucked into a major caste row, with the state government on Thursday filing a petition in the Supreme Court demanding reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the upcoming election. The state government has moved to the apex court days after the Allahabad High Court quashed its draft and has asked to conduct the local body polls without OBC reservation.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court ordered that the state government and the poll body conduct elections by January 31 without reserving seats for OBCs as the state had not followed the triple-test formula. The court stated that the seats reserved for OBCS should be notified as a general category for these polls. But what is the triple test formula?

What is Triple-Test?

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court, in 2010, laid down a "triple test" for reserving seats in the local body polls. In its judgement in Vikas Kishanrao Gawali vs. State of Maharashtra, the apex court set the following three conditions:

a) Set up a dedicated commission to conduct rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness of the population.

b) Specify the proportion of reservations required to be provisioned local body-wise, in light of the recommendations of the Commission.

c) The reservation shall not exceed an aggregate of 50 percent of the total seats reserved in favour of

SCs, STs, and OBCs taken together

What is the Allahabad HC judgement?

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday (December 27) asked the UP government to hold the urban body polls without reserving seats for other backward classes (OBCs), as the state didn't follow the procedure mentioned by the Supreme Court. It also asked the government and the state poll body to hold the election before January 31 of the next year without OBC-reserved seats. It also stated that reservations for SCs and STs would be observed, and the remaining seats would be designated as general category.

Last month, the state government issued a provisional list of reserved seats for the mayors of 17 municipal corporations, chairpersons of 200 municipal councils, and 545 nagar panchayats for the three-tier urban local body polls.

Political Bickering

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday of attempting to keep the backward section of society enslaved. He also said that a revolution is also needed in this regard and said that his party (the SP) would contest the issue in the Supreme Court if needed.

Meanwhile, the UP government on Wednesday appointed a five-member commission to discuss the OBC reservation issue. The panel will be headed by Justice (Retd.) Ram Avtar Singh.