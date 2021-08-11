Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said in Rajya Sabha that the bill after becoming a law will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after Lok sabha passed a major Constitutional amendment bill to restore power of states and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists, Rajya Sabha also passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Wednesday.

The Constitution (127th amendment) Bill 2021 will become the law once is receives the assent from President Ramnath Kovind.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said in Rajya Sabha that the bill after becoming a law will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs.

The minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rest of the party members for coming to a consensus to take up the important bill.

“I want to thank the parties and members of the House for building a consensus to discuss the bill that is in the interest and welfare of OBCs. With this consensus approach, we are moving towards creation of history in the future," the minister said.

“This reservation was removed by the Supreme Court while ascertaining the reservation criteria and for clarifying it, this Constitution amendment bill has been brought now," Union Minister Virendra Kumar added.

What is The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021?

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that there always existed separate lists of Central Government and that of the state governments and Union territories pertaining to SEBCs since 1993.

It said that a question has arisen after enactment of the Constitution (One Hundred and Second Amendment) Act, 2018 as to whether the amendments mandated for a single Central List of SEBCs specifying the SEBCs for each state and had taken away the powers of the states to prepare and maintain a separate state list.

The objective of the bill calls to "adequately clarify that the states and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own lists of SEBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma