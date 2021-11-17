New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A court in Kolkata on Wednesday ruled that the marriage of actor-politician Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain is 'not legally valid'. The court said that the legal wedding did not happen between the ex-couple.

“It is declared that the alleged marriage held on 19/06/2019 at Bodrum, Turkey in between the plaintiff and the defendant is not legally valid. The suit is, thus, disposed off on admission,” the court said in its order.

Earlier, on June 9 this year, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan released a statement saying that her marriage with Nikhil was according to Turkish Law and hence, not valid in India. Nikhil had filed for an annulment after Nusrat called their marriage invalid in India. He further mentioned that he requested Nusrat to get the marriage registered but she avoided his requests. In a statement, he also addressed Nusrat allegations of illegally keeping her belongings and mishandling her funds.

“These are legalities, I don’t really want to comment on anything she’s said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court. I have filed for an annulment in Kolkata, we have been separated since November last year," the statement read.

Nusrat had issued a statement stating that her marriage with Nikhil is not valid in India according to the Turkish law. She alleged that her belongings including family jewellery and other assets, have been ‘illegally held back’ by Nikhil. She also claimed that her ‘funds were mishandled’ from various accounts without her knowledge. Nusrat divided her statement into seven points where she said that her marriage with Nikhil is not legal in the eye of law.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha