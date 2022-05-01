Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: A dreadful and horrendous incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday morning after a nurse - who joined the New Navjeevan Nursing Home in the Bangarmau area of the district a day earlier - was found hanging at the hospital premises.

The family members of the woman have alleged that she was raped before being murdered named three people as accused. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Naziya, a resident of Tikana village.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the three accused, adding that the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

"Body of a woman found at New Jeevan Hospital under Bangarmau PS limits of Unnao. Postmortem being done. The family alleges that she was murdered after rape," Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Unnao), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"They accused 3 people, FIR registered. Strict action will be taken against the accused post investigation," the Unnao ASP added.

A similar incident was reported in Unnao in February last year when a body of a 22-year-old woman was found near an ashram constructed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh.

The victim's mother accused Singh's son Rajol of kidnapping her daughter in December. However, SP chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had denied any links between his party and the accused.

"The person whom they are saying belongs to SP died 4 years ago. Police should answer why they took so many days to act on the matter. We are with the victim's family and their demands should be fulfilled," Akhilesh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the police said the case "appears to be of illicit relations gone wrong".

"We interrogated the accused Rajol Singh on remand. After which the SOG team recovered the woman's body on Thursday. The body was buried in the plot near the ashram. We used local intelligence and mobile surveillance to identify the spot where the body was buried," Singh had said then, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma