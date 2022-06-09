New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trouble mounted for suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Wednesday after the two were booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly "spreading hateful messages on social media, inciting groups and creating an atmosphere detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity".

Besides, a first information report (FIR) has also been registered against Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena and Pooja Shakun.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said the FIRs were registered against multiple individuals and it will investigate their roles for "promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest" in the country.

"The police have registered an FIR against multiple individuals cutting across religions and will investigate their roles on various social media entities in promoting false information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace having ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country," an Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) told news agency ANI.

This comes at a time when Sharma and Jindal have been facing the wrath for their comments against Prophet Mohammad. The two have been suspended by the BJP, which said that it respects all religions and does not support their remarks.

Their statements have also led to condemnation from Gulf nations, which have openly expressed their disappointment. The government, however, has said that it does not, in any manner, support Sharma and Jindal's statements.

The government has also said that India will continue to have good ties with Gulf countries.

"All Indians living in gulf countries are safe and they do not have to worry. There is no tension anywhere... I don't think this was a statement made by any government functionary. Therefore, it has no impact on the government," Union Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Foreign office (MEA) has come out with clarification and BJP has taken necessary actions. We lead the world, we'll continue to lead the world. We have a good relationship with these countries and it will continue," he added.

WATCH VIDEO:

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma