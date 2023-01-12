Nupur Sharma Gets Gun License Amid Death Threats Over Her Remarks On Prophet Mohammad

FORMER Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was earlier suspended from the party over her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad, has now been issued a gun license, said sources cited by Delhi Police, reported the news agency IANS.

Reportedly, Sharma has been granted the license to carry a firearm for her protection, after she recently, moved a plea before the licensing unit of the Delhi Police requesting that her life was in danger and she needed a gun to carry round the clock for self-defence.

After taking opinions and understanding the gravity of the matter, the police unit allowed her plea. In her application, she told the police that she was receiving death threats and needed a pistol to carry.

Earlier in mid-2022, a massive controversy erupted worldwide, after Sharma's remark during a TV debate show.

Following the incident, the BJP leader was also provided police security after she alleged that she was receiving threats and was being harassed over her comments.

She had also penned down a Twitter post from her personal handle and wrote, "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi."

"I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings," she had said.

Earlier on June 21, a 54-year-old chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was killed allegedly in Maharashtra's Amravati district, retaliation for a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Besides Kolhe, three other persons were also given death threats by the accused for supporting Nupur Sharma.

