New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization) has suggested in reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines from nine to six months, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.

However, the final decision will likely be taken by the Union Health Ministry.

The government advisory panel, which met on Thursday, also reviewed the findings of a study by the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on the feasibility of allowing as precaution dose a COVID vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination. The study was based on Covishield and Covaxin.

The panel members after finding a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots stated that no recommendations can be made as of now.

The meeting also included a discussion based on the threat of monkeypox and the requirement of vaccination for the same.

Speaking to the agency, PTI, a source told that the members were of the view that a strong surveillance is required as of now and no case of monkeypox has been detected in the country till now.

The panel also reviewed data on Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines for the 6-12 age group.

"The members opined that data of Covid burden and mortality among children is not robust enough to take any decision to begin vaccination of those below 12 years," the source added.

Earlier in April this year, India's drug regulator had granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years.

Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The Union government in May allowed citizens and students travelling overseas to get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Anushka Vats