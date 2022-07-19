5 Women Held, Committee Formed After Girls Asked To Remove Bra For NEET Exam In Kerala

Candidates lined up for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 Entrance Exam, at an examination centre, Dilsukhnagar, in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)

National Testing Agency (NTA) has formed a Fact Finding Committee to visit Kerala's Kollam following an alleged incident in which a student was asked to remove her innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). Further action will be taken based on the report of the fact-finding committee.

The Ministry further said that Dr R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala has also written a letter to Union Education Minister. In view of the above, the Ministry of Education has asked the National Testing Agency to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the Centre at that time.

Meanwhile, five women, who were on NEET exam duty in the educational institute, were also arrested on Tuesday. Police said that they were arrested after hours-long interrogation by police probing the case. While three women work for an agency hired by NTA, two work for the private educational institute at Ayur where the incident happened.

Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident in which a student was asked to remove her innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in the state's Kollam district.

The incident came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police at Kollam after the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18. In her complaint, the student alleged that she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.

Reportedly, the parent of the student alleged that girls were forced to remove their innerwear before being permitted to sit for the exam and they had to give the exam along with other students who were boys as well as male invigilators, which made the girls uncomfortable affected them mentally.

"My daughter has been preparing for the NEET exam since 8th grade. We were confident that she would achieve a good rank on the test but due to this issue she was unable to concentrate and couldn't properly write the exam," a student's father said, as quoted by ANI.

Citing the National Testing Agency's guidelines, the parent also highlighted that according to the norms mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET had not mentioned any ban on any form of brassiere (bra) and hooks'.

"They were very uncomfortable. The guideline issued by NTA had not mentioned any ban on bras and hooks. We were following all guidelines. But the staff did not allow them to enter the classroom without removing inner-wear," he added.

(With Agencies Inputs)