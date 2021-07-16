Intelligence sources told news agency ANI that the drone vanished from the scene after it was detected by the radar. They said that a "search is on for the drone and the source of its operation".

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: In a major success, the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guards (NSG) around the Jammu Air Base had helped the security forces thwart another drone attack after the radar spotted some movement on Tuesday night, reported news agency ANI quoting intelligence sources.

"The radar picked up the movement of the drone flying around 3 kilometres from the airbase on the night of July 13 and all the agencies concerned were alerted about its movement," said the intelligence sources.

The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city following the attack at the Jammu air station in which two personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were injured. Since then, there have been several instances of drone spotting in the area.

Recently, the security officials said that four suspected drones were spotted at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Jammu on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held crucial meets with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials to discuss the situation. The probe for the Jammu air station has also been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Army chief General MM Naravane has said that easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges and the Indian military is developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats, be it from state-sponsored elements or by states themselves. He said the security establishment is well aware of the challenges and certain measures have already been put in place to deal with them.

"We are developing capabilities to deal with the threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves. We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm," he had said.

