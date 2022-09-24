NSE Phone Tapping: CBI Arrests Ex-Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Pandey

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in relation to National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case.

He was earlier arrested by ED and was presently in Judicial Custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with probes against him.

The CBI approached a special CBI court here seeking his custody in connection with the tapping case which was granted for four days during which he will be interrogated by the agency, the officials said.

Additionally, besides Pandey and former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna, the CBI has also named another former NSE CEO and MD Ravi Narain in the case.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one of the firms that conducted a security audit of NSE, had illegally tapped the phones of NSE employees during 2009-17, the CBI said.

The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.

Earlier, Pandey was sent to judicial custody till August 16, 2022, by the Rouse Avenue Court. Special Judge Sunena Sharma noted that accused Sanjay Pandey was produced after completion of the period of ED custody granted on July 29, 2022.

"Now, the investigation officer has moved an application under Section 167(2) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) read with Section 65 of PMLA, 2002 for seeking judicial custody of the accused on the ground that further investigation of the present case is pending. In view of the same, accused Sanjay Pandey is remanded in judicial custody till August 16, 2022," Judge Sharma had noted.

"However, since only part arguments are heard today on the application of the accused for grant of bail on account of the absence of the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) who was unable to physically appear today, the application for grant of bail is adjourned for further arguments tomorrow (August 3)," the court had said.

Earlier, during the arguments held before the court, Sanjay Pandey spoke to the judge directly and said he did not tap his phone in the NSE.

"The project that ISEC was called analysis of recorded calls. We never did any tapping or any live monitoring. We neither had equipment nor were told to tap. Every recording was done by NSE. The machine was installed in NSE and they are the ones who tapped. What is my culpability?"



(With inputs from agency)