New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday pushed for a quick resolution to the long-outstanding issues between India and China and told the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there has to be "early and complete disengagement" in border areas for Indo-China ties to move forward.

In the delegating-level talks, Doval called for early and complete disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh and pressed for ensuring that actions do not violate spirit of equal and mutual security.

Doval also told Wang that restoration of peace in border areas will help build trust, create enabling environment for progress in ties.

The meeting was significant in more ways than one, as this is the first time that a top-level interaction was held between India and China since the two neighbours clashed at the Galwan Valley in the summer of 2020.

Both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points. So far, 15 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the issue.

It is being learnt that NSA Doval has said that he could visit China after immediate issues are resolved successfully, news agency ANI reported.

Today's discussions between Doval and Wang were held in a cordial atmosphere, ANI reported quoting sources.

The two sides, according to government sources, discussed that the continuation of the present situation in the border areas is not in mutual interest, adding that restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in their relations.

After meeting Doval, Wang held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Delhi is part of his South Asia tour, which took him to Kabul and Pakistan, where he raked up Jammu and Kashmir.

During the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Islamabad, Wang had said: "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope."

India however, rejected the "uncalled reference" to Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta