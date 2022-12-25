NRC Exercise In Assam 'Lacked Planning, Used Improper Software': Auditor Raises Risk Of Data Tampering

THE Comptroller and Auditor General of India has raised the "risk of data tampering" in the National Register of Citizens( NRC) for Assam, because "improper" software development related to data capture and correction during the updation process of the citizenship document, reported PTI.

For the NRC updation exercise, a highly secure and reliable software was needed to be developed. However, at the time of the audit it was found that there was a "lack of proper planning".

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on August 31, 2019, with total 3,11,21,004 names included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, though it is yet to be notified.

On Saturday, the CAG submitted a report for the year ended in 2020, which highlighted that out that 215 software utilities were added in a "haphazard manner" to the core software.

It was done "without following the due process of either software development or selection of vendor through eligibility assessment following a national tendering," said the report.

"Haphazard development of software and utilities for NRC data capture and correction posed the risk of data tampering, without leaving any audit trail. The audit trail could have ensured accountability for the veracity of NRC data," it added.

It also said that the aim of making a valid error-free NRC has not been met despite entailing huge expenditure to the state exchequer.

According to the report, there have been irregularities in the utilisation of funds, including excess and inadmissible payment to vendors.

The NRC was updated in Assam under the supervision of a Supreme Court bench.

The report noted that the initial project cost was estimated at Rs 288.18 crore when the NRC updation process had commenced in December 2014 and the deadline for completion was set for February 2015.

The final draft of the document was, however, published in August 2019 and the project cost escalated to Rs 1,602.66 crore (expenditure of Rs 1,579.78 crore was reported), the CAG report said.

It also said that test check of records by audit has revealed “various irregularities in the utilisation of fund including excess and inadmissible payment to vendors”.

The report has also suggested fixing of responsibility and action against the State Coordinator of National Registration (SCNR) for the excess, irregular and inadmissible payments.

"Accountability of the SCNR, as principal employer, should also be fixed for not ensuring compliance with the MW Act," the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)