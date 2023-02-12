'NPP, UDP And TMC Puppets Of BJP': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Ahead Of Meghalaya Polls

Congress' General Secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Saturday accused the NPP-led by Conrad K Sangma, the UDP, and the TMC of being "puppets" of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Meghalaya, where the polls are scheduled to be held this year.

The Congress leader, claiming that the polls in Meghalaya will be a "watershed election" for the "Grand Old Party", said that 47 of its 60 candidates are under the age of 45. He also claimed that such a thing had never happened in any state before.

Ramesh, who was in Meghalaya to release the manifesto of the party, said Meghalaya means "abode of clouds", but "the clouds are not rain-bearing ones but of corruption, unemployment, and power cuts".

"The Congress is fighting against the cloud of corruption and unemployment, and the destruction of Meghalaya's identity and finally the cloud of the unholy alliance—BJP, NPP, UDP, and TMC – which are all claiming that they are fighting the election independently..." the former union minister said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Here (in Meghalaya) there is one puppet called the NPP, there is another puppet called the UDP and now there is a new one, a third puppet that has come into the Meghalaya politics, TMC or JMP (Judas Mukul Party)," he claimed.

Mukul Sangma, leader of opposition and former chief minister, former Assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope, and ten other Congress legislators had switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in 2021.

"These are all part of the BJP's game plan. The NPP is the BJP's A-team, the UDP is the B-team and the TMC or JMP is C-team here," Ramesh alleged.

"One advantage of such desertion is that they create vacancies and we have so many youngsters for the first time. Ten out of the 60 nominees are women. No other political party in Meghalaya has given women such a representation," Ramesh claiming former Congress leader who are now with other parties said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Congress has suffered a major setback after all 17 MLAs elected in 2018 left the party.

(With Inputs from PTI)