WATCH: Massive fire at NPCL power substation in Noida amid rain, firefighting ops underway
A massive fire broke out at a power sub-station of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148 this morning. As of now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the mishap.
#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020
Several fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are currently underway.
The fire broke out at around 8:30 am and the reason what caused the fire is yet to be known.
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta