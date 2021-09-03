Chennai | Jagarn News Desk: In an attempt to increase the pace of vaccination, authorities in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district have made it compulsory for people to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 if they want to purchase liquor from state-run TASMAC outlets.



The authorities have said that people would need to show their Covid vaccination certificate and Aadhaar card to buy liquor from TASMAC outlets.



District Collector Innocent Divya said that this move is a part of a drive to vaccinate all residents of Nilgiris, reported news agency PTI.



Though Divya said that 97 per cent of people of the district are already vaccinated, the local officials want all citizens to take their second jab and came up with the idea to reach the target.



The Centre and other state governments in India have been urging people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, several people have been reluctant to do it because of the lack of awareness and understanding of the pandemic.



Amid this, the Centre has said that people should avoid mass gatherings to prevent the third wave of Covid-19. "Full vaccination should be a prerequisite if it is absolutely essential to attend a gathering," ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava, as reported by LiveMint.



He further added that vaccines do act as a shield against the severe form of the disease but wearing a mask still remains mandatory as it will reduce the chances of infection.



Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul requested people to keep an eye over their health in context with the approaching festive season and change in weather.



"Therefore, it is a very strong plea to all of us that even as we accelerate the vaccination programme and embrace the vaccines... precautions must continue and must intensify," Dr V K Paul was quoted as saying by LiveMint.



"The occasion to not wear a mask has not come yet, the festivals like last year have to be celebrated differently. We would need to wait longer for the way we used to celebrate festivals with vigour," he added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen