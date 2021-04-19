As per new government rules, the entire process of making a new driving license can be easily done from home through the internet. All the forms and formalities are possible online. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, June 30 is the last date to renew the documents of your vehicle that is driving license, Insurance and more. Although, even in the wake of COVID-19 the government will not be pushing the last date further but, as per the new guidelines, you can renew or make a new driving license at home. Yes, you read that right. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the entire process has been made online. Know more:

Online Driving License

Due to COVID-19's wrath, the government has decided to roll out new guidelines for renewing and applying for a driving license. Yes, as per the new rules, the entire process for people applying for learning driving licenses has been made online. Here, the application form, printing and other formalities are easily available on the internet. Also, the ones who are trying to renew their DLs, surrendering driving license, and making use of other documents like medical certificates etc, all of it is possible online now.

RC renewal process

As per the new guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the process for vehicle registration has been made easier. Now one can get their renewal of the registration certificate 2 months prior. Meanwhile, the last date to register for your vehicle has also been pushed from 1 month to 6 months.

No need for a physical driving test at RTO

Due to coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary to stay home and keeping in mind the same the government has made some changes in the process of the driving test for the learner's license as well. As per the new rules, one does not need to go to RTO office for the driving test, rather the test can be easily done online at home with a help of a tutorial

