Earlier, home delivery of liquor was allowed in Delhi but only L-13 license holders could carry out such deliveries to the residence of people if the order was received through email or by fax.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor, as COVID-19 curbs are leased in a phased manner. Now, people can order liquor while sitting at home via mobile apps and online portals. As a part of the new excise policy home delivery of liquor in Delhi is allowed via mobile apps and online portal under the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Earlier, home delivery of liquor was allowed in Delhi but only L-13 license holders could carry out such deliveries to the residence of people if the order was received through email or by fax. Placing orders via telephone was not permitted under the previous prevision.

This time the new excise rules permit placing the order via mobile phone or online portals. However, it does not mean liquor shops across Delhi will be allowed to deliver alcohol at the doorstep. Only sellers holding the L-14 license will be eligible to start home delivery of liquor in the national capital. No delivery shall be made to any office, hostel, or institute.

Last year liquor shops in Delhi saw massive crowds and long queues when the lockdown was announced to curb COVID-19. Fearing the spread of Coronavirus in the gathering, the Supreme Court had suggested to consider home delivery for liquor.

This year also liquor shops in Delhi witnessed heavy crowds for several hours ahead of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the AAP government in April. The decision to allow home delivery for alcohol is likely to reduce the chances of people stepping out to buy alcohol as COVID restrictions are lifted in the capital.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in Delhi has fallen down to 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, 648 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.



How you can order?

Home delivery of liquor can be made available via mobile apps or online web portals. You may use any food and beverages delivery app to order from licensed retailers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan