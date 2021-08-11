After these services are launched online, the services such as License renewal, Transfer of ownership, the change of address in the License, Duplicate License as well as the RC services will be available online.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the National Capital, people can use multiple government services – from Learning License to Registration of vehicles – without physically going out. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the facility of making the services of Delhi Transport Department completely faceless for the public. The work on making the facility was reportedly ongoing since past six years.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal locked an office of Delhi Transport Department at Indraprashtha Estate and shared on Twitter in Hindi, “By locking this office of Transport department we started the faceless services from here on. Now you do not need to queue up outside the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). From learning license to vehicles registration, you can get these works done online from the comfort of your home.”

परिवहन विभाग के इस दफ़्तर पर ताला लगाकर इसकी फ़ेसलेस सेवाओं की शुरुआत की। अब आपको RTO दफ्तरों में जाकर वहां लाइनों में लगने की ज़रुरत नहीं है।



लर्निंग लाइसेंस से लेकर गाड़ी के रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफ़िकेट बनवाने जैसे परिवहन विभाग के सभी काम अब आप घर बैठे ऑनलाइन करवा पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/vM0rReGB1p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2021

Now, people would need to physically visit the Transport Office only for two works – for License test and the fitness test.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that it has been 75 years of independence but the true freedom will be assumed only when we are free from corruption or middlemenship.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot claimed that Delhi is the first such state in the nation where e-learning license facility has started. He said what is being done in Delhi right now will be followed by the other states in the country on later. More than 90 per cent of the facilities of Delhi Transport Department are now available online.

After these services are launched online, the services such as License renewal, Transfer of ownership, the change of address in the License, Duplicate License as well as the RC services will be available online. The Duplicate licenses will be sent to the registered address of the applicant concerned. Following this step, millions of the people across the National Capital will be benefited.

