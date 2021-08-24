Earlier on August 5, MyGov and WhatsApp had introduced the ability for users to download vaccine certificates from the chatbot and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India aims to inoculates its entire population by the end of this year, a new provision to book vaccine slots has been started by the government on Tuesday. Now, people can locate their nearest vaccination centre and book their vaccine appointments through WhatsApp by sending a message to MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the government's chatbot for COVID-19 information and queries.

Informing the citizens about the new development which will ease user experience in booking vaccine slots, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today tweeted, "Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes."

Paving a new era of citizen convenience.



Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes.



Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

Verify OTP

Follow the steps



Book today: https://t.co/HHgtl990bb — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2021

Here's how to book a COVID vaccine slot on WhatsApp:

To contact the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, citizens can save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515 on their phones.

Start a chat by typing “Book Slot” and send it to the number.

This will generate a six-digit one-time password on the respective mobile phone number.

Users then choose a preferred date and location, based on the pincode and vaccine type.

All users can follow this sequence to get a confirmation of their centre and day of their vaccine appointment.

Earlier on August 5, MyGov and WhatsApp had introduced the ability for users to download vaccine certificates from the chatbot and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country. This came as a relief for those trying to get proof of vaccination with the CoWIN platform reporting glitches on some occasions. Amid concern over a third Covid wave, vaccine certificates are being sought for interstate travel, among other things.

With 56,10,116 Covid vaccine doses administered in the country on Monday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed 58.82 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. As on day-220 of the vaccination drive (August 23), 39,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 16,48,025 received the second dose.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

