New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a smart and unique initiative, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched the smart parking mobile application, 'MyParkings', for people living in the national capital. With the help of this app, citizens can pay parking charges online, and check the real-time availability of parking slots.



With this app, a person can easily book parking slots as per their availability. The app is developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) -- which is a public sector undertaking of the ministry of information and broadcasting and people can use the app from next week. An official from the civic body said, that they will gradually add more parking sites to the app.



According to the SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan, this app will help Delhiites to make cashless payments of the parking fee, and every data will be linked to the Vahan app, Fastag, and the traffic police’s e-challan database. Meanwhile, BECIL and SDMC have signed a memorandum of understanding which says that it is the responsibility of BECIL to implement an agency for the app-based smart parking system under SDMC's jurisdiction.



Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said that through this app the process of booking a parking slot will become much easier. “With the use of this app, which has cashless and paperless transaction mode, a lot of paper will also be saved on a daily basis,” Anurag Thakur said.



SDMC commissioner Gynesh Bharti said, “BECIL will bear the complete cost of development and maintenance of the app-based system, the capital cost of the server and its allied hardware and software.”



Out of five local bodies in the national capital, New Delhi Municipal Council is the only body that is currently responsible for operating a parking management app whereas the south corporation, which manages 25,000 parking lots will become the second body on the list to do the work.

