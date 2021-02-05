Farmers' Protest: Tomar on Friday said that the central government is ready for talks with the farmers but accused the opposition for misleading them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday tore the opposition for misleading the farmers over the newly enacted farm laws and said that the central government is ready for amendments but "that doesn't mean there is any problem" in the legislation.

Asserting that the government supports the farmers, Tomar said that the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working round-the-clock for the welfare of the agriculture sector. He further stressed that the farm laws will revolutionise the farming sector and help the government in achieving its aim of doubling farmers' income.

"Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if these laws are implemented. Let me know if there is a single provision in Contract Farming law which allows any trader to snatch away the land of any farmer," he said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Assuring the farmers over minimum support price (MSP), Tomar said that APMC mandis will continue and will not be affected by the farm laws. He also said that the Modi government has started providing MSP to the farmers 50 per cent more than the production cost.

While briefing the House, Tomar also said that the Centre is trying to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector, adding that Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under Atmanirbhar package.

"Our focus is to bring positive change in farmers' lives. Who would have thought that fruits and vegetables will be transported by rail? 100 Kisan Rails, that are in a way mobile cold storage, have been started. They are helping farmers get fair price of their produce," he said.

Tomar also spoke about the Centre's pro-poor schemes and said that they have changed the lives of people in the rural sector. He said that the government regularly increased funding for MGNREGA and raised its allocation from Rs 61,000 crore to Rs 1.115 lakh crore.

"15th Finance Commission has recommended for providing Rs 2.36 lakh crores to gram panchayats, which has been accepted by the Cabinet. Around Rs 43,000 crore have been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas. Rs 2.8 lakh crores will be spent via gram panchayats in 5 years," he said.

