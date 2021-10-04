Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan, has defended him and said that he was a "special invitee" on the cruise ship on which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a surprise raid on Saturday night.

Appearing for Aryan in a local Mumbai court, Maneshinde said that the 23-year-old old was detained by the cops "based on deleted and present chats". He also claimed that the officials didn't find drugs while searching Aryan.

"Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha -- who were also arrested by the NCB along with Aryan -- called the remand copy "vague", saying it does not mention what exactly has been recovered by the cops from the accused.

"There no mention in the remand copy on what exactly and how much or what is recovered from accused. The remand copy is vague. Nowhere, it was mentioned that whether anything was specifically recovered from the accused. I seek immediate bail," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Aryan, Arbaz and Munmun were arrested on Sunday after questioning by the NCB. The trio were booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

As per the NCB, they have recovered 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh from the surprise raid. It said that it had evidence suggesting a nexus between three persons it had arrested, including Aryan Khan, and suppliers and peddlers of drugs and banned narcotic substances regularly.

"Prima facie investigation conducted by the NCB reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on that clearly shows the nexus with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis," it said in its remand note.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma