'Nothing For BJP To Hide Or Fear': Amit Shah On Adani Row

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there is nothing “for the BJP to hide or be afraid of” amid the raging controversy over the Adani Group of companies after a report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of brazen stock manipulation. Shah also said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the matter since the Supreme Court is hearing petitions in the case.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have targeted Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani row. They allege that special treatment had been given to the billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies to expand business since 2014. The opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Opposition MPs also raised questions about the investments of Life Insurance Corporation and several public sector banks in the Adani Group companies. Centre and these government-owned companies have rejected these claims and issued statements clarifying that their exposure to the group is not so huge that it will cause significant problems for them.

Meanwhile, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had agreed to constitute a committee to protect the interests of investors in the aftermath of the Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani Group, the Centre has informed the top court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has said that the remit of this committee is crucial since it may have an effect globally. He also said that the government will provide names in a sealed cover.

Responding to a question on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha, which raised the issue of Adani and Prime Minister Modi’s alleged closeness, Shah said, "What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think".

"There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such allegation against the BJP till date. During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of Rs 12 lakh crore," Shah said, reacting to the opposition’s allegations of “crony capitalism” against the BJP.

(With agency inputs)