New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks, reports News agency ANI. He was admitted to a hospital in Indore on Sunday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital said that the poet suffered two heart attacks on Tuesday and had also developed Pneumonia.

Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia: Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital pic.twitter.com/EIKZhPp702 August 11, 2020

Earlier today, Indori took to Twitter to inform people about his health and said that he got admitted to the hospital after his COVID test results were positive.

He asked his followers and fans to wish him a speedy recovery, and urged them to not call his family to enquire about his well-being. He said all updates about his health will be reported through Twitter and Facebook.

“After showing initial Covid19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori posted on social networking sites.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Indori was quite vocal about the current socio-political scenario in the country.

