News Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An FIR has been lodged against noted Urdu poet Munnawar Rana in Lucknow for his purported comments defending killings in France over a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. Rana who is also a recipient of prestigious Sahitya Academy award has been booked at Hazratganj police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).The statements are potentially promoting enmity between different communities, can have adverse effects on social harmony and disrupt peace,” the FIR said.

In a purported video clip of an interview to a news channel that went viral on social media, Rana can be heard saying: “If someone makes a cartoon of my father, or a disgusting cartoon of my mother, I will kill that person. If someone makes a cartoon of Indian Gods like Mother Sita or Lord Ram, which is disgusting, objectionable and regrettable, I will kill that person. When honor killing has been considered acceptable in India for thousands of years and there is no punishment, then how can you call this illegitimate.”.”

When specifically asked if he is supporting the entire incident, he said: “I will kill him...”

Reacting to the development, Rana said he had condemned the killing but his comments have been taken out of context.

"My statement was just this that whoever made the cartoon was wrong, whoever killed someone was even more wrong, this was my statement. But what people make of it I cannot say,'" he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

As many as three people including a woman were killed in France's Nice city on Thursday. Last month, a terrorist decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of Prophet Muhammad for a class on free speech.

