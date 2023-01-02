Note Ban Upheld In 4:1 SC Verdict: Top Quotes From Hearing On Demonetisation

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. In a 4:1 majority verdict, the apex court said the government's decision-making process was not flawed.

A five judge bench, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, and comprised justices B V Nagarathna, B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said the Centre's decision-making process could not have been flawed as there was consultation between the RBI and the Union government. The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.

While four judges upheld the move, Justice B V Nagarathna took a dissenting stance. Here are the top quotes from the hearing:

- Upholding the demonetisation move, the court said, "We have emphasised on primary role of RBI to regulate bank notes as important role of economic structure of the country. Delegation is made to Central government which is answerable to Parliament which in turn is answerable to the citizen of the country. The Central government is required to take the action after the consultation with the Central Board and there is an inbuilt safeguard. There has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy. Court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom."

- "Decision making process cannot be faulted merely because the proposal emanated from the Central government. We find that the three purposes are proper purposes and there was a reasonable nexus between the objects and the means to achieve the objects. Action cannot to be struck down on the basis of the doctrine of proportionality. It is not relevant whether the objective was achieved or not," said Justice Gavai.

- Differing on the point of powers of Central Govt under Section 26(2) RBI Act, Justice Nagarathna said, "The judgement proposed by Justice Gavai does not recognise that Act does not envisage initiation of the demonetisation of banknotes by the central government."

- "If demonetisation is to be initiated by the central government, such power is to be derived from Entry 36 of List I which speaks of currency, coinage, legal tender, and foreign exchange. When the proposal for demonetisation originates from the Central Govt, it is not under Section 26(2) RBI Act. It is to be way of a legislation, and if secrecy is needed, then by way of an Ordinance," said Justice Nagarathna.

- "As per Section 26(2), the proposal for demonetisation to emanate from the central board of the RBI. Demonetisation of all series of notes at the instance of Central government is a far more serious issue than the demonetisation of particular series by the bank. So, it has to be done through legislation than through executive notificaiton," said Justice Nagarathna.

- "Parliament is a miniature of the country. Parliament which is the centre of democracy cannot be left aloof in a matter of such critical importance," she said.

- Holding that there was no independent application of mind by the Reserve Bank of India, Justice Nagarathna said, "On looking at the records submitted by RBI, there are words "as desired by the Central Govt"...this demonstrates there was no independent application by the RBI. The entire exercise was carried out in 24 hours."

- "It has been brought on record that 98 per cent bank notes were exchanged. This suggests the measure itself was not effective as it was sought to be. But court cannot base its decision based on such consideration," she said.

- "Demonetisation of all currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is unlawful and vitiated. However, having regard to the fact that the notification has been acted upon, this declaration of law will act only prospectively and will not affect actions already taken. Hence, no relief is being given in the petitions," said Justice Nagarathna.

- "The measure was well-intentioned and well thought of. It targeted evils such as blackmoney, terror funding and counterfeiting. The measure is declared unlawful purely on legal grounds and not on the basis of objects," she concluded.