'Not Your Jurisdiction': Congress Urges EC To Refrain From Regulating Freebies

CONGRESS on Friday told the Election Commission of India(ECI) that the polling agency has no jurisdiction to regulate issues like offering freebies during election campaigns and that it must not refrain itself from doing so.

The grand old party said that the poll promises written in the manifesto are a way that the best party reflects a party's ideology, and "outlanidsh" enquiry come with an expiry date. It also went on to urge the EC to focus on ensuring free and fair polls through proper implementation of election laws.

"They are part of the dialectics of a vibrant democratic system. They are relatable to the give-and-take thrust of politics. They depend on the wisdom, the discernment, and analysis of the electorate, which should never be taken to be less than acute," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in his letter to the ECI.

The Congress also said that these decisions must be taken pre-election or post-contest.

"It is really something which is to be decided, be it pre-election or post-election, be it by way of electoral punishment or electoral acceptance and reward, that the electorate decides the wisdom of such poll promises or campaign assurances and equally decides their breach and non-compliance."

"Neither the Election Commission, nor the government, nor indeed even the courts, have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues. It would therefore be best for the commission to desist from doing so, "Ramesh further wrote.

The letter to political parties comes earlier in the month amid an ongoing debate on freebies to woo voters and welfare schemes to uplift the marginalised.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on'revdi culture' also sparked a debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party.