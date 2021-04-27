The Delhi High Court asked the Delhi government to take action against those involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over the black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines in the national capital, which is grappling under an unprecented wave of COVID-19.

Noting that the Delhi government failed to check the black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines, the court said: "It's not the time to become vultures; is it good human gesture."

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli further asked the Delhi government to take action against those involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for treating COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, the court had taken strong note of the black marketing in oxygen cylinders, reportedly being sold at Rs 1 lakh per unit in the national capital for treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients, and asked the AAP government to take action against those indulging in it, saying distribution of gas cylinders is "your baby".

With regard to distribution of oxygen cylinders, “there is a major major issue in Delhi”, the high court said while sharing the incident of a senior advocate who had personally informed the judge that people were demanding Rs 1 lakh per oxygen cylinder.

Amid the hospitals in the national capital struggling with the shortage of oxygen supply, the Kejriwal government has accused the neighbouring states of obstructing the transit of oxygen tankers. The Centre has already increased Delhi's oxygen quota from 378 MT to 500 MT and has asked states to ensure smooth supply of tankers to the national capital.

Obstructing cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients will tantamount to endangering human lives, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, pointing out that the Rajasthan government must honour the orders not to cause any hindrance in transportation of the gas to other states.

The two judges, who have been conducting marathon proceedings on the oxygen crisis almost on a daily basis since April 19, including on holidays, said they wish they could save each and every life being lost due to coronavirus.

“We wish we could save each and every life. We wish we could do more,” the bench said, when the counsel for governments and hospitals and others thanked the judges for their efforts which has helped in improving the situation.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta