'Not Sure If I Should Use Tu': Droupadi Murmu's Friends Talk About Their Equation With President-Elect

BJP-Led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as India's 15th President on July 21st and will be taking oath on July 25th as the first tribal President of the country. Now, her neighbours and friends back home are confused over how to address their amigo the next time they meet her.

The question is real and confusing on how to greet your friend/neighbour who is also the president of your country. Sharing their concern on same, Ramachandra Murmu, a farmer of Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, said everyone in the president-elect's hometown is proud of her achievements, “but I am not sure if I should use ‘tu' (informal address) or ‘aap' (address with respect) when we talk next”.

Ramachandra, her classmate in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda, recalled that the two would often shared food from the same plate on the school campus.

“We all took part in sporting activities together. All these year, I have used ‘tu' to address her. Things have changed now. I am not sure if I can use ‘tu' for the first citizen of India. How can a farmer be on equal terms with the President,” he said, taking a break from his field work, reported news agancy PTI.

He further said, “Her family had landed property, which did not generate revenue. She was a simple and amicable girl who wore the same frock to school.”

Another friend, Govind Majhi, said that he had last met Murmu when she was the governor of Jharkhand “She had visited my home as the governor of Jharkhand, Back then, we conversed like we always did. She is a very down-to-earth person. There was no formality involved. Now, however, I am not so sure. I don't know if I could talk informally with the country's president,” he said.

Her college mate, Suchitra Samal, said the president-elect was the same person that she was when they met the first time.

“I was pleasantly surprised when she called me two days ago. I wasn't expecting a call from her amid her busy schedule. I had wished her earlier on her success,” Samal said. Samal along with Dangi Murmu had visited Droupadi at Jharkhand Raj Bhavan some years ago.

“We had a fun time reminiscing old days. We talked a lot, teased each other and shared updates from our lives. Droupadi was her usual, cool and composed self,” said Dangi. Samal hopes to get an invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan soon. “Let her settle down, we will go and meet her there,” she added.

Born to a Santhal family in 1958, Murmu studied in Government Upper Primary School in Uparbeda till Class 7 and then moved to Bhubaneswar Government Girl's High School. She graduated from Ramadevi Women's College.