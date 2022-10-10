'Not Received Any Notice': AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Over Police Probe

DELHI Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday said that

"I've not received any notice from Delhi Police. Some Delhi Police officials came to my house at around 4pm to inquire about oath dispute case. I gave complete info. In case of further questioning, or any notice, I'll cooperate," he while speaking to ANI.

This comes after the Delhi Police said that he has been summoned for questioning by the police, a day after he resigned following the opposition's protest over his presence at a religious conversion event.

"Delhi Police gives notice to Rajendra Pal Gautam to appear for questioning tomorrow; probe underway, notice given to know all details," said Delhi Police.

Gautam on Sunday resigned from the council of ministers after a video showing him attending a religious conversion event invited sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Taking to Twitter he said, "Today I have been freed from many shackles, and been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions."

He tendered his resignation in a letter typed on his letterhead. However, the letter was not addressed to anyone in particular.

The AAP leader in his letter wrote that the BJP has been targeting several sections of society for political gains, and he cannot be a mute spectator to that. However, he does not want his actions to cause any inconvenience to the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I am Rajendra Pal Gautam, a true patriot, and follower of Ambedkar. For the last few years, I am constantly seeing that the honour of the sisters and daughters of my society is being looted and they are killed. At some places there are killings for honour, at other places on entering the temple and touching the idol. They are being beaten to death with humiliation. Even children are being brutally murdered for touching a pot of water. The mare is taken out of the procession. My heart is pierced every day by incidents of such caste discrimination," he wrote in a letter.

On Wednesday, the AAP minister attended Ashoka Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan, where 10,000 people were supposed to embrace Buddhism.

A video of the event went viral in which a monk, sharing the dais with Gautam, administering an oath to the gathered Hindus: "I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati, and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them."

