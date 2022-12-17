'Not Nehru's India Of 1962, It's Modi's New India': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For His 'Ignoring Chinese Threat' Remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday kicked up a political storm with his comments over the recent clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Hitting out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that China is preparing for war but the government is sleeping and ignoring the threat. Rahul Gandhi's comment didn't go down well with the BJP, which slammed him for demoralising Indian soldiers.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's comments, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that this is not Nehru's India of 1962 but Modi's New India which can give a befitting reply to anyone raising an eye against it. "This is Modi's India, this is new India. Now if anyone raises an eye against the country he gets a befitting reply," Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

"Rahul Gandhi feels there should be proximity with China. Now he has developed so much proximity that he knows what China will do. During his yatra, Rahul Gandhi has make comments about Indian security and border areas to spread confusion ('bhram') in the country and demoralise Indian soldiers. This is not India of his great grandfather Nehru, who lost 37,242 square km to China while sleeping," Rathore said, referring to the 1962 war between India and China.

Referring to the Sonia Gandhi-headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rathore alleged, "It was on the payrolls of the Communist Party of China. Congress party signed an agreement with the Communist Party of China." Rathore, a former Union minister, claimed there were a large number of Chinese transgressions during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also joined the wagon to slam Rahul Gandhi and tweeted, "Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except of course Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation."

Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except of course Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation… pic.twitter.com/ahomvNV3sE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi alleged that China is preparing for war and the Indian government is sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat. "I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep."

"The government does not want to hear this but their (China's) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing -- they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.



(With Agency Inputs)