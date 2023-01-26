'Not Negative': Devendra Fadnavis On Demands To Bring Old Pension Scheme Back In Maharashtra

ALMOST a month after Devendra Fadnavis said that the government has no plans to restore the Old Pension Scheme in the state, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday spoke of a possible rethink.

He said that the government was "not negative" about reverting to the old pension scheme. This statement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is being seen as a change in stance on this matter as compared to December last year. Earlier, he said that "the government will not give pensions as per the old scheme."

"Let me be clear, we are not negative about it (OPS). We will discuss it with finance and other departments. But whatever be the solution, it has to be long-term, not short-term," the BJP leader said, as quoted by NDTV.

Fadnavis slammed the opposition, saying, "These people only talk (about OPS). But if there is going to be a change in the present pension scheme to old, then only we have the courage to do so. Not these people."

It is to be noted that the Congress and other opposition parties have recently reverted to the scheme in the states they govern, such as Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Himachal Pradesh CM, in the first meeting, announced the old pension scheme as promised by the Grand Old Party during the polls.

The old scheme provided employees with 20 years of service with at least 50% of their last salary as a pension. However, the provisions have changed under the new scheme, where both the government and staff contribute—10 and 14 percent of the salary—to a fund from which the pension is later drawn.

Fadnavis was speaking at a rally organised for BJP candidate Kiran Patil, who is contesting the Legislative Council polls scheduled for January 30. Patil is competing against Vikram Kale of the NCP and is hoping to unseat him. Patil raised the demand for OPS.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of the state, Eknath Shinde, also said that the government is "positive" on this issue.