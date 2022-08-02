'Not My Money': Arpita Mukherjee On Money Recovered By ED From Her Flats

Arpita Mukherjee, sacked West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide, on Tuesday said that the money recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school recruitment scam from her flats does not belong to her and was slipped into her residence without her knowledge.

"The money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence," Mukherjee, who was taken to ESI Joka for a medical check-up, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

From her two flats in southwest Kolkata and Belghoria, the central probe agency has recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash and five kilograms of jewellery. However, Mukherjee's remark is contrary to what she told ED officials.

During the questioning, Mukherjee said that the senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader used her residence as a "mini bank". She also revealed that money was also stored in another woman's house, but Chatterjee never told Mukherjee her name.

Interestingly, Mukherjee's remark also came a day after Chatterjee also denied his connection with the money recovered in the probe till now. "The money (recovered) is not mine," Chatterjee said on Sunday. "You will get to know when the time comes."

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 and sent to judicial custody till August 4. The two will again be produced in the PMLA court on Wednesday as their 10-day ED custody ends.

Meanwhile, the ED - which collected CCTV footages from her residences during multiple raids - on Tuesday said it is looking into a GST number linked to Mukherjee as there are chances that it was generated illegally to evade tax.

"She used one GST number for running a beauty parlour business. There is another such number which is not linked to any business. We are trying to find out whether this one was generated in an illegal manner to evade tax," news agency PTI quoted an ED official as saying.