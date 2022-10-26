'Not Mosambi Juice,' Says Prayagraj DM, Days After Dengue Patient's Death Due To Platelets

DAYS after a dengue patient died in a Pryagraj hospital, District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri on Wednesday said he was transfused "poorly preserved" platelets, and not 'mosambi' (sweet lime) juice.

Last week, it was alleged that a 32-year-old dengue patient died after being transfused juice instead of platelets at the private hospital.

Following the incident, Prayagraj police apprehended ten persons allegedly involved in fake platelet racket.

While the district administration had maintained silence on the matter, the Yogi Adityanath government in state ordered the sealing of the hospital and also issued a notice for its demolition.

Earlier in the day, Prayagraj Development Authority issued a notice to the Global Hospital to vacate the building by October 28 as it was "illegally constructed". The hospital is likely to be bulldozed.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured of strict action against the hospital if they are found guilty.

However, the owner of the hospital, Saurabh Mishra, has claimed that the platelets were brought by the attendants of the patient.

"The attendants were given the slip to bring platelets. They brought five units of platelets in the evening. When three units were used, there was a reaction on the patient, we stopped the transfusion. The platelets that were brought by the attendants of the patient were transfused to the patient. It belonged to the SRN Blood Bank. The hospital has no responsibility for it," news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

"We do not test the platelets that the attendants bring. How is the hospital responsible if the attendants fetch the wrong platelets? It should be the responsibility of the attendants to ascertain whether they are authentic," the hospital owner said.

Mishra said the hospital had referred the patient to a higher centre on the request of the attendants as the patient's health deteriorated. The patient had not died at the Global Hospital, in another hospital, Mishra claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)