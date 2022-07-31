'Not Mine': Partha Chatterjee On Money Seized By ED From His Aide's Residences

Sacked West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday claimed that the money recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during raids on his aide Arpita Mukherjee does not belong to him, alleging that an "conspiring" is being planned against him.

He made the remarks while he was being taken to ESI Hospital at Joka for a medical check-up.

"The money (recovered) is not mine," Chatterjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "You will get to know when the time comes."

Till now, the ED has seized more than Rs 60 crore and five kg of gold jewellery from three flats of Mukherjee in Kolkata. The probe agency suspects that four luxury cars of Chatterjee are still missing and has launched a hunt to recover them.

On Saturday, it started the process to freeze at least five bank accounts of Mukherjee. Officials, quoted by PTI, said the ED was scanning the bank accounts linked to the "shell companies", refusing to divulge the amount of money parked there.

"The process of freezing Mukherjee's five bank accounts has started. A total of around Rs 2 crore has been found in these accounts. We suspect these accounts were used to carry out several transactions and further probe is underway," officials said.

"We have sought the details of these accounts from the authorities concerned. After going through the accounts, we will decide our next course of action," they added.

The officials further said that Chatterjee used to take Mukherjee joyrides in his luxury vehicles, which were bought between 2016 to 2019. They said Chatterjee used to follow her in another vehicle, and after a point, he used to get inside her vehicle for joyride.

"There were two cars — a Mercedes and a Mini Cooper — belonging to Mukherjee. These vehicles were used by the minister and his aide Mukherjee for joyrides. Inside these two vehicles, she used to have parties," officials told PTI.

"One of the high-end cars was gifted by Chatterjee. He has also helped her in purchasing most of these high-end vehicles. We have spotted the Merc," they added.