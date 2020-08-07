Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai for probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case but was quarantined by BMC, on Friday left for Patna.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai for probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case but was quarantined by BMC, on Friday left for Patna. Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said that it was not him but the investigation in Rajput's death was quarantined by the

"I would say I wasn't quarantined, the investigation was quarantined. Investigation of Bihar Police was obstructed," Tiwari said, adding that he will leave for Patna after BMC informed him that his quarantined has ended.

Tiwari, a senior IPS officer from Patna, had last week reached Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, he was "forcibly quarantined" by BMC officials, Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey alleged.

Pandey also claimed that the senior police officer was not even provided accommodation in the IPS Mess and instead stayed in a guest house in Goregaon.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. While Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, Rajput's father had recently lodged an FIR against the late actor's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and few others on charges of harassment, cheating and abetment of suicide.

The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The probe agency has also registered a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was Rajput's live-in partner, under several sections of the IPC, including abetment of suicide.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to the 'Dil Bechara' actor's death. The ED is probing a Rs 15 crore transaction from Rajput's account.

