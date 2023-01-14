Not Just Joshimath, Six More Towns In Uttarakhand Are Facing Risk Of Sinking: Report

Studies are being conducted on the occurrence of land sinking in Joshimath. (Image Credit: ANI.)

PEOPLE affected by the land sinking in Joshimath, a hill town of Uttarakhand, are being evacuated to safer places by the district administration. While some of the affected have shifted to their relatives' places, others are in temporary relief camps. Studies are being conducted on the occurrence of land sinking in Joshimath, during which it came to the fore that in the past 12 days, land subsidence in the hill town has increased rapidly.

Amid the research and relief and rehabilitation work in Joshimath, experts believe that Joshimath is not the only town in Uttarakhand that is witnessing land subsidence and many others have been facing the risk of sinking.

According to a report by Bloomberg, quoting geology professor Rajeev Upadhyaya, Joshimath is not the only hill station in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region at risk of subsidence. "The villages and townships in the northern part of Uttarakhand are located along the major active thrust zones within the Himalayas and are very sensitive because of the fragile ecosystem of the region," said Rajeev Upadhyay, professor of geology at the Kumaun University in Nainital.

"Many habitations, which are built on the debris of old landslides, are already under natural stress and man-made constructions are adding further stress to the region," he said, adding, "If you do a lot of excessive mechanical activities in the region, the land will be prone to slide. The whole area is vulnerable to subsidence."

Kalachand Sain, director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, believes that it is difficult to accurately find out the exact cause of Joshimath subsidence in the absence of scientific data, Bloomberg reported. "The ecology of the region and the Himalayas is complex," said Sain.

"There are several places where there has been rapid development and construction but are holding. There is a need for a thorough and extensive scientific study of the Himalayan region," Kalachand Sain added further.

Towns in Uttarakhand facing the risk of sinking:

Tehri

Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is famous for the largest and highest dams in Asia and is one of the popular tourist spots of the state. Its Tehri dam is one of the largest hydroelectric power projects. Cracks were also reported in some houses of the district following which locals demanded the government take safety actions. Residences near the Chamba Tunnel reported cracks while villages close to the Tehri Lake reported landslides, as per ANI.



Mana

Mana is known as the last village before the China border and a key military installation linked with a national highway as part of a project to improve connectivity between Hindu pilgrimage sites. Environmental groups have raised concerns over the project claiming that cutting down trees in the wildlife-rich area could increase the risk of landslides, as reported by Bloomberg.

According to Army Chief General Manoj Pande, some troops from the places near Joshimath have been relocated. According to General Pande, there are a few small cracks in the Joshimath-Mana road, and construction on the (Helang) bypass has temporarily been placed on hold.

Harshil

It is one of the important towns for military operations. The area was affected badly during the 2013 flash floods and as per the Bloomberg report, the town became a logistical hub for evacuation efforts.

Gauchar

Gauchar is a significant civil and military base which is 200 kilometres from the Indo-China border and about 100 kilometres southwest of Joshimath, was the primary staging area for the Indian Air Force's rescue and relief efforts in 2013.

Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh acts as a large administrative centre as well as another important military and civil hub. Furthermore, it has a track that can handle large aircraft and is important to the military.

Dharasu

This hill town has a key landing area that is crucial for both the population and the military for moving troops and equipment to the disputed Himalayan border, as reported by Bloomberg.