'Not Influenced By Anyone', Says Sculptor Amid Row Over National Emblem 'Makeover'

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unveiling of the National emblem atop the new Parliament building sparked controversy, the sculptor, Sunil Deore said that its making "was not influenced by anyone".

"The cast is a replica of the sculpture at Sarnath. We studied the original sculpture before starting the project," Deore said, as quoted by India Today. He said that the structure was designed keeping in mind the exact proportions. "We tried to keep in mind the exact proportions. The original structure is 3 to 3.5 feet high, but the new one is 21.3 feet tall," he added.

He also informed that the expressions differ according to different angles. He claimed that the photos making their way on social media were taken from below which makes the expressions look aggressive meanwhile the mouth appeared bigger. The sculptor further said that it took him nine months to complete the project.

This comes after Prime Minister Modi unveiled the bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Minutes after that, the leaders of the opposition party alleged "distortion" in the depiction of lions in the National Emblem cast. Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the move and called it a solo show.

"The solo show of unveiling the national emblem by PM Narendra Modi Ji has already drawn a flurry of questions including constitutional propriety, let alone democratic values. We are all familiar with our PM's "#Who_Cares_Whom" attitude," tweeted Chowdhury.

However, the former ADG of Archaeological Survey of India, BR Mani said that he believes that what has been made is a good copy of the Sarnath Lion Capital of Ashoka. "When it comes to 7-8 feet Ashoka Lion and when it comes to 20-21 feet Ashoka Lion, then the artist's work angle is different. If you look at something built up high, then it looks different from below, but there is no significant difference. I believe that what has been made is a good copy of the Ashoka Pillar found at Sarnath," he said.

The National Emblem above the New Parliament Building is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.