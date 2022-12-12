'Not In My Dream': Maharashtra Guv Koshiyari Writes To Amit Shah Over Chhatrapati Shivaji Remark

MAHARASHTRA Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has faced widespread criticism for his comments about Shivaji, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, saying that he would never dream of insulting icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“I cannot even imagine in my dreams to insult icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shri Guru Govind Singh. You are aware that I do not hesitate to express regrets or apologise immediately even if I unintentionally made a mistake,” Koshyari stated in the letter addressed to Shah dated December 6 as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also criticised the state's former Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, without naming him.

“When some big personalities were staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, I, irrespective of my age, walked up to the high altitude forts in Maharashtra on my feet. I did not use a helicopter or any vehicle to reach the top,” he stated.

The governor alleged that some portions of his speech delivered at the university were picked out selectively and used to create controversy.

“Some people took a portion of my entire speech at a university, out of the context for criticism. With a reference to the past icons, I was presenting the current eminent personalities who could be the inspiration for the youth.”

Speaking at an event in Aurangabad after conferring degrees in colleges, the Maharashtra governor said that you don't need to look elsewhere as there are many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari.

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden times, there are Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari".