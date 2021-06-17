Noting that even Indian firms and companies need to follow American laws when they operate in the US, Prasad said that Twitter lost its "intermediary status" under rule 7 of the I-T laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday defended the Centre's action against Twitter for its failure to comply with the new I-T rules and said that he is not in favour of banning any social media platform but "laws must be followed".

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad questioned Twitter for its failure to comply with the Acts and said that the government had given the micro-blogging site three months to appoint as many officers under the guidelines.

Noting that even Indian firms and companies need to follow American laws when they operate in the United States (US), Prasad said that Twitter lost its "intermediary status" under rule 7 of the I-T laws.

"I am not the one who declared it (removal of Twitter's intermediary status), the law has. If others followed, why couldn't they? We asked for 3 officers to be appointed. 3 months' period exhausted on May 26.. gave them the last opportunity as a goodwill gesture," Prasad told ANI.

The Union Minister further said that social media platforms are allowed to "make money" in India but noted that the government must ensure the safety of the users in the country.

"India is a democracy as elections are fair. We won Assam and lost Bengal. Independent judiciary asks tough questions. Media questions senior ministers. That's freedom of speech and democracy. Under garb of these, if you won't comply with rules, it's misplaced argument," he said.

Questioning Twitter over its double standard over the Republic Day violence, Prasad said that "terrorist supporters", who raided the Red Fort, were shown hailed as heroes while during the Capitol Hill incident in the US, the Twitter blocked the accounts of many users, including the then President.

"If Capitol Hill is US' pride, Red Fort is India's where PM hoists Tricolour. You show parts of Ladakh as China's part. It takes a fortnight for us to pursue you to remove it. This isn't fair. As democracy, India is equally entitled to safeguard its digital sovereignty," Prasad told ANI.

"If half of the Government is on Twitter including Prime Minister and President.. that shows how fair we are. But norms are norms. We are not in favour of banning any platform but you have to follow the law," he added.

Prasad also spoke about Twitter's decision to flag the tweets of some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "manipulated media" and questioned its silence and inaction over the Ghaziabad case. He said that the Centre does not want to decrypt all messages but only those which cause mob lynching and riots.

"Only in these limited categories, you'll be asked to declare who started the mischief. If viral messages are causing mayhem here which originated from across the border then who started it in India, that's all we are seeking. This is in the public interest," he told ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma